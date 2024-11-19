IronPigs Announce Illumination Ticket Package Collaboration with Christkindlmarkt

November 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania (November 8, 2024) - Get access to two of the Lehigh Valley's premier winter attractions as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs have announced an exclusive ticket package featuring an ticket to Illumination presented by Service Electric and one ticket to Christkindlmarkt presented by Univest Financial!

Each $24 package purchased will get you (1) ticket to the IronPigs Illumination Presented by Service Electric and (1) ticket to Christkindlmarkt presented by Univest Financial. Also included in the package is (1) Free Hot Cocoa provided by Illumination and (1) Free Movie Pass at Frank Banko Alehouse Cinema provided by Christkindlmarkt.

Ticket packages may be purchased.

The Hot Cocoa voucher at Illumination can be picked up when you arrive at the Provident Bank Ticket Office.

When you arrive at Christkindlmarkt, make sure to stop by the Information Desk and show your receipt to receive your film pass.

Illumination, presented by Service Electric, is a walk-thru Holiday Lights experience hosted by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park with over ONE MILLION lights, where you'll be immersed in a winter wonderland featuring dazzling themed light displays, synchronized shows, and festive activities. Illumination begins on November 15th and runs all the way thru January 4th, 2025!

Christkindlmarkt, presented by Univest Financial®, is a one-of-a-kind family event that celebrates the spirit of the season in Bethlehem, Pa.

Twice recognized as one of the best holiday markets in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure, this heart-warming holiday event features:

- Handmade works by some of the nation's finest artisans.

- Käthe Wohlfahrt, offering handmade ornaments, nutcrackers and collectibles from Germany.

- And much more festive fun!

Christkindlmarkt 2024 season presented by Univest Financial begins on Friday, November 15 and runs weekends until December 22.

Once the package is purchased, you will receive an email with your Christkindlmarkt and movie pass tickets in approximately 2-3 days from the date of package purchase.

