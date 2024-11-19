Fauxback to the Future: IronPigs Introduce New Fauxback Friday Jerseys

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are ecstatic to unveil their new look for Friday home games, a fauxback design inspired by the classic looks of bygone eras.

IronPigs franchise history dates back only to the inaugural year of the team in 2008, which means that a true throwback is not exactly in the cards. Even to this day, the IronPigs wear the same design for their classic home white jersey and uniform as they did in their inaugural season! Looking for a true retro feel, the IronPigs hopped in their own time machine of imagination to whip up what the IronPigs uniforms may have looked like had they been around in the 1950s.

The IronPigs fauxbacks feature a classic cream jersey base typical of the jerseys of yesteryear. Red piping adorns the journey with an upward tilt script wordmark of IronPigs across the chest. A small easter egg on the word mark is the curled tail on the 'g' which resembles a pig's tail!

No trip back in time for the IronPigs would be complete without unearthing a 'forgotten' logo of the past, as a new loveable 'Pigs ballplayer character serves as a patch on the right sleeve with the 'Pig full tilt chasing after a flyball. This new character serves as the representative for the fauxback jersey and merchandise line and can be found on the jersey, hat, and various merchandise.

The on-field uniform ensemble will be completed with a red hat with the new 'Pig logo on the front of the hat and cream pants to match the jersey. The new look will be worn by the IronPigs during Friday home games beginning with the 2025 season.

A full suite of merchandise complements the on-field look and can be found online at shopironpigs.com or at the IronPigs newly renovated Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park. The new merchandise line includes replica jerseys, hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and more!

