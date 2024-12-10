IronPigs Announce Fill Santa's Sleigh on December 15th at Illumination as Part of Philling the Need Presented by KeyBank

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce 'Fill Santa's Sleigh', a new one-day toy drive on December 15th, at Illumination at Coca-Cola Park as part of the Philling the Need initiative, sponsored by KeyBank.

On Sunday, December 15th, help spread holiday cheer by donating new toys with Santa as part of our Philling the Need initiative sponsored by KeyBank! IronPigs Charities will deliver all toy donations to The Caring Place, a local nonprofit that helps young people every day! All toys must be new in-the-box or with tags still attached.

"The IronPigs' collection drives held in-season have always been overwhelmingly successful and benefited numerous non-profits in the area! We are thrilled to expand our collection drive to the winter season and help collect new toys during Illumination," said Aaron Weisberg, Manager, Community Relations for the IronPigs. "Our incredible partners at KeyBank help make opportunities like this possible, and we look forward to seeing how many toys we can collect on the 15th!"

"KeyBank is proud to support the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs' Fill Santa's Sleigh toy drive, an initiative that embodies the spirit of giving," said Youseff Tannous, Market President for KeyBank. "Our partnership with the Iron Pigs allows us to make a meaningful difference and contribute to all that the Iron Pigs do to help the communities we serve thrive."

During IronPigs season, Philling the Need is an initiative by the team where they collect various goods to be donated to local nonprofit organizations.

