Boston's Raquel Ferreira Wins Sheldon "Chief" Bender Award, Kansas City's Chino Cadahia Wins Mike Coolbaugh Award

Minor League Baseball ™ (MiLB™) announced the selection of Boston Red Sox Executive Vice President and Assistant General Manager Raquel Ferreira as the 16 th winner of the Sheldon "Chief" Bender Award and Kansas City Royals Special Assistant to the General Manager/Player Development Chino Cadahia as the recipient of the 16 th annual Mike Coolbaugh Award.

The Sheldon "Chief" Bender Award is presented to an individual with distinguished service who has been instrumental in player development. The award honors Bender as a longtime front office executive and consultant who spent 39 years with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Mike Coolbaugh Award is presented annually to an individual who has shown outstanding baseball work ethic, knowledge of the game and skill in mentoring young players on the field. The award was created by Minor League Baseball in 2008 to honor the late Coolbaugh, a 17-year Minor League player who was in his first year as a coach at the time of his passing. Coolbaugh appeared in 44 Major League games with the Milwaukee Brewers (39 games in 2001) and St. Louis Cardinals (five games in 2002).

RAQUEL FERREIRA, Boston Red Sox - Sheldon "Chief" Bender Award

Boston Red Sox Executive Vice President and Assistant General Manager Raquel Ferreira joined the organization as an administrative assistant in 1999, and by 2019, had become only the fourth female to hold the title of Assistant General Manager in a baseball operations department in Major League Baseball (joining the Dodgers' Kim Ng, the Yankees' Jean Afterman and Boston's Elaine Weddington Steward).

In her current role, Ferreira works alongside Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow, and assists in all areas of Boston's baseball operations. During her career with the Red Sox, Ferreira has overseen the baseball operations budgets and the club's major and minor league operations, as well as the daily operations for the team's major league clubhouse and travel. She was instrumental in establishing the Red Sox Rookie Development program, which began in 2004.

Prior to her promotion to Executive Vice President and Assistant General Manager, she served as Senior Vice President, Major and Minor League Operations during the 2019 season and as Vice President, Major and Minor League Operations over a two-year span from 2017-18. She also served as the Red Sox' Vice President, Baseball Administration (2015-16); Senior Director, Minor League Operations (2011-14); Director, Minor League Operations (2008-11); and as Director, Minor League Administration (2002-07). In her prior roles, Ferreira oversaw the daily operations for the organization's six minor league affiliates, handling issues for all minor league players and staff such as contract tenders, player transactions, payroll, and insurance.

Ferreira is a member of the Red Sox' Social Justice, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee, which aims to promote and amplify racial and social justice causes that align with the organization's core values, as well as develop sustainable initiatives that promote social justice, equity and inclusion. In 2022, she served on the MLB Women's Advisory Council, which aims to support women's initiatives and identify issues facing women in MLB front offices.

In 2019, Ferreira was honored with the Special Achievement Award from the Boston Baseball Writers, and was one of only seven nominees for the WISE 2020 Women of the Year award, which selects individuals not only for the positions they hold, but also for their ongoing commitment to the professional development and advancement of women at their respective organizations. In 2002, Ferreira received the Red Sox' Edward F. Kenney Award, which is given annually to a member of the club's Player Development department who demonstrates dedication, success, and work ethic befitting the man for which the award is named.

The Cumberland, Rhode Island native is a 1992 graduate of the University of Rhode Island with a BA in Communications. She and her husband, Erik Stamps, reside in Stoneham, Massachusetts, with their daughter, Gabriella.

"It's an honor to be included among the incredible names who have received this award before me. Like any achievement in baseball, it's never done alone. This recognition reflects the amazing people I've been privileged to work with at the Red Sox, an organization that has been my home and family for decades, and where I've seen the magic that happens when passionate, dedicated people come together with a shared purpose," said Ferreira. "The greatest joy of my career has been watching young players join our system as kids with big dreams and raw talent, then grow into stars - on the field and in life. Being part of their journey, guiding them through challenges, celebrating their triumphs, and supporting them as they take the next step has been so special. Baseball has always been about the people, and that's what inspires me every day. To the Red Sox and everyone who's been part of this incredible ride, thank you for making it unforgettable."

CHINO CADAHIA, Kansas City Royals - Mike Coolbaugh Award

Kansas City Royals Special Assistant to the General Manager/Player Development Chino Cadahia recently completed his 48 th season in professional baseball, his 14 th in the Royals organization, and his fifth as the Royals' Special Assistant to the General Manager/Player Development.

He spent the 2015-19 seasons as the Senior Coordinator of Player Development after serving as an Advisor to Player Development in 2014. Cadahia was the Royals' Major League Bench Coach during the 2012-2013 seasons and was a Special Assistant to Player Development in 2011.

Prior to his tenure with the Royals, Cadahia spent 15 seasons in the Braves organization, including four as the Major League Bench Coach (from 2007-10). Cadahia started with the Braves in 1996 as the Roving Catching Coordinator and was named Minor League Field Coordinator in 1997. He also spent 12 seasons in the Texas Rangers minor league system as a Pitching Coach and Manager.

A baseball "lifer," Cadahia has dedicated his professional life to baseball and developing young players. His infectious personality and daily energy have allowed him to build impactful relationships with players and staff members throughout the organization.

Among the many catchers that he helped develop into Major League backstops are the likes of Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, Salvador Perez, Bill Haselman, Brian McCann and Javy Lopez. Other notable players who were beneficiaries of Cadahia's tutelage include Chipper Jones, Andruw Jones, Sammy Sosa, Elvis Andrus, Juan Gonzalez, Dean Palmer and Jeff Francoeur.

Cadahia, 67, resides in Peoria, Arizona, with his daughter, Lauren.

"There is not enough space here for me to thank all the people who deserve it, and I've been incredibly lucky in my life to have many people who've helped me, and all I've done is try to pay that back to others," said Cadahia. "While I didn't know Mike Coolbaugh well, I know his brother, Scott, and have enormous respect for that family, so to be connected with their name is a special honor."

"Raquel and Chino have devoted their professional careers to the game of baseball and have served as outstanding ambassadors for the sport in their respective roles. They embody the legacies of the individuals after whom these awards are named. On behalf of Major League Baseball, it is my honor to present them with these awards," said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development.

