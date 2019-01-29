IronPigs Announce 2019 Ladies Night Lineup
January 29, 2019 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have announced special Ladies Night Packages for a trio of 2019 home dates - June 6, July 24 and Aug. 19.
On Thursday, June 6, the Pigs will host a pre-game sangria tasting featuring four samples of sangria from Sleepy Cat Urban Winery. Each package includes a ticket to the game vs. Pawtucket (7:05 p.m. first pitch), access to the one-hour sangria tasting (5-6 p.m.) and a silicone wine glass. Each June 6 package costs just $35.
At 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, the Pigs will host a 30-minute pig yoga session on the field (weather permitting). For $45, guests will gain access to the pig yoga session, a ticket for the Pigs' 7:05 p.m. contest vs. Toledo and a drink ticket for a glass of Sleepy Cat wine or a Coca-Cola beverage. For each purchase, the IronPigs will donate $10 to Fairy Tale Acres Farms, which rescues pigs from unfair living conditions and provides them with a happy home.
The final Ladies Night of 2019 will be Monday, Aug. 19 and feature Paint & Sip at the Park. This pregame session will include a small canvas and supplies, painting instruction, a drink ticket (for a glass of Sleepy Cat wine) and an Oasis Picnic Patio game ticket, which includes a 2 1/2 hour all-you-can-eat buffet, unlimited soft drinks and great views from down the left field line. This package is available for $50.
"This season, we wanted to give more personality to our Ladies Nights and create more memorable experiences for our guests," said Lindsey Knupp, Vice President of Marketing & Entertainment for the IronPigs. "We've got three very different experiences lined up for 2019 and are sure people are really going to enjoy what we have in store."
A special offer featuring all three tickets and experiences is now available for $110 - a $20 savings off the individual prices. Contact the Coca-Cola Park ticket office at (610) 841-PIGS (7447) for details, or to secure your spot today.
These Ladies Night special offers are the latest in a series of exciting ticket offerings from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Bacon, USA ticket plans ranging from four-game to full-season packages are currently available at PigsMemberships.com. The Pigs have also released a number of Themed Ticket options including Nickelodeon Day featuring Paw Patrol and Christmas in July at IronPigsBaseball.com/ThemeNights.
Individual tickets for all IronPigs home games will be available Saturday, March 2 during the team's annual "Pig Day" celebration.
The 2019 IronPigs season is the team's 12th as the top affiliate for the Philadelphia Phillies and 12th at Coca-Cola Park. Bacon, USA, membership plans are now available and feature IronPigs tickets, as well as parking discounts, on-field VIP access to batting practice, special event invitations and more! Learn more by calling 610-841-PIGS (7447) x3 or by visiting PigsMemberships.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from January 29, 2019
- IronPigs Announce 2019 Ladies Night Lineup - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Former Red Barons OF in 2019 I.L. Hall of Fame Class - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bobby Cox to be Inducted into International League Hall of Fame - Gwinnett Stripers
- International League Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Unveiled - IL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.