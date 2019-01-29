Former Red Barons OF in 2019 I.L. Hall of Fame Class

MOOSIC, PA - Earlier today, the International League announced their Hall of Fame class for 2019. Former Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons outfielder Billy McMillon is part of the four-man class, along with longtime Atlanta Braves skipper and National Baseball Hall of Famer Bobby Cox, two-time All-Star Sam Jethroe and the 1992 Sporting News Minor League Executive of the Year Lou Schwechheimer.

McMillon appeared in 235 games for the Red Barons between 1997 and 1999, including 132 games in the '99 season when he hit .304 with 16 home runs and 85 runs batted in. On December 6, 2018, McMillon was named as the new manager of the Pawtucket Red Sox. During his playing career, he also played for Charlotte, Toledo and Columbus. McMillon entered the International League with a bang in 1996, hitting .352 with 17 home runs and 70 RBI to earn IL Rookie of the Year honors. That year the outfielder also picked up his first of three All-Star nods and first of two League batting titles. McMillon's Major League career saw him appear in 269 games for the Marlins, Phillies, Tigers, and A's. He retired following the 2004 season.

The IL Hall of Fame, established in 1947, was dormant from 1964 until the League's 125th Anniversary season in 2008. Following a three-year transition period (2008-10) in which a total of 50 individuals were inducted after having been selected by a committee, the Class of 2019 was the ninth chosen by the current annual election process. Each year the top three vote-getters who also receive a vote on the majority of ballots cast are elected. Due to two individuals having received an equal number of votes in this year's balloting, for the first time a class is being expanded to four inductees.

Complete statistical data and biographical information on all 126 members of the IL Hall of Fame, along with a copy of the International League Hall of Fame policies, procedures, and guidelines are available at ILBaseball.com.

