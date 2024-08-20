Iowa Wolves to Host Local Player Tryouts Saturday, September 14 at Kingdom Hoops

August 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, will host local player tryouts at Kingdom Hoops on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

Tryout participants must meet all NBA G League eligibility standards and can pre-register when they submit the registration, release and health information authorization forms and submit a $300 non-refundable tryout fee. Authorization forms must be mailed to Wolves prior to tryout date. Pre-registration preferred with day of registration subject to availability. Cash payment only will be required for day of tryout registration. Personal filming is not allowed during the tryout.

Register and Pay for Tryout

Open tryouts offer local players an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of Wolves coaches and Timberwolves personnel competing to earn an invitation to the NBA G League team's training camp in October.

Iowa Wolves Local Player Tryouts:

Saturday, September 14

Kingdom Hoops (Kingdom Courts)

6095 NE Industry Drive, Des Moines, Iowa 50313

Doors open at 10 a.m.

Tryouts from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from August 20, 2024

Iowa Wolves to Host Local Player Tryouts Saturday, September 14 at Kingdom Hoops - Iowa Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.