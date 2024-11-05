Iowa Wolves Announce 2024-25 Roster

November 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves today announced its 2024-25 roster which includes three players, Nojel Eastern, Trevor Keels and Kok Yat who each played for Iowa last season. Iowa begins the 2024-25 season this Friday night against the Wisconsin Herd at Wells Fargo Arena at 6:30 p.m.

The roster features three two-way players, 2023 Minnesota Timberwolves second-round pick Jaylen Clark, Jesse Edwards and Daishen Nix. Clark is set to play his first professional season after missing the 2023-24 season rehabbing a Left Achilles Tendon Rupture. Edwards spent last season at West Virginia University where he played in 23 games (22 starts) and averaged 15.0 points on 61.3% shooting from the field, 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 28.3 minutes per game. Nix was a two-way player last season, splitting time between Iowa and Minnesota, averaging 22.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 13 games with the Wolves.

Timberwolves assignee Leonard Miller is on the roster after spending time last year with both the Wolves and Timberwolves. Miller averaged 19.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in 31 games with Iowa.

Walter Ellis, Mike Miles Jr. and Chasson Randle each are set for their first seasons in Des Moines after their returning rights were acquired by Iowa this past offseason. Ellis and Miles Jr. played for the Grand Rapids Gold and the Texas Legends, respectively, last season. Randle spent last season with AEK of the Greek Basketball League. In four seasons in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic, Randle has appeared in 119 career games (seven starts).

Jaedon LeDee is ready for his first professional season after a decorated collegiate career with stops at Ohio State, TCU and finally San Diego State his final two seasons. LeDee was the 2024 Mountain West Conference Player of the Year for the Aztecs and was awarded the Karl Malone Award as the nation's top power forward.

Rounding out the roster are Iowa's 2024 second-round pick, Sy Chatman and local tryout players, Martez Brown and El Ellis.

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate College/Prior Status

1 Daishen Nix G 6-4 238 02/13/02 G League Ignite Two-Way

3 Trevor Keels G 6-5 215 08/26/03 Duke Affiliate

5 Chasson Randle G 6-1 192 02/05/93 Stanford Returning

9 Jaedon LeDee F 6-7 242 07/25/99 San Diego State Affiliate

11 El Ellis G 6-2 182 12/18/99 Arkansas Tryout

13 Sy Chatman F 6-7 220 07/08/00 Buffalo Draft

14 Jesse Edwards C 7-0 237 03/18/00 West Virginia Two-Way

16 Martez Brown F 6-8 218 10/08/00 Lincoln Memorial Tryout

20 Nojel Eastern G 6-5 246 05/26/99 Purdue Returning

22 Jaylen Clark G 6-4 205 10/13/01 UCLA Two-Way

23 Mike Miles Jr. G 6-2 220 08/24/02 TCU Returning

24 Kok Yat F 6-7 194 06/12/03 Overtime Elite Returning

33 Leonard Miller F 6-10 220 11/26/03 G League Ignite Assignment

55 Walter Ellis G 6-6 205 11/29/99 Grand Canyon Returning

