Iowa Wild Signs Four to Contracts

July 12, 2019





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the signings of forward Mitch McLain and defensemen Nick Boka, Alex Breton and Jack Sadek to contracts for the 2019-20 season.

McLain, 25, (12/9/93), completed his rookie season with the Wild in 2018-19, posting 20 points (10g, 10a) in 58 regular season contests and skated in eight Calder Cup playoff games, recording an assist. He signed an ATO with Iowa for 10 games in the 2017-18 season, notching one goal in those contests.

The Baxter, Minn. native played four seasons at Bowling Green State prior to turning pro. In his four years with the Falcons, McLain recorded 101 points (53g, 48a) and was a plus-35 in 161 collegiate games. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward served as captain in his senior year and set a career-high in goals (18). His junior year saw McLain named to the All-WCHA First Team, honored as the WCHA Player of the Month for November and December and set career-highs in assists (16) and points (33).

Before skating with Bowling Green, McLain spent two seasons with Langley Rivermen of the British Columbia Hockey League, serving as captain both years. He appeared in 111 games for the Rivermen, registering 92 points (38g, 54a) and 12 points (5g, 7a) in 14 playoff games.

Boka, 21 (9/8/97), registered nine points (3g, 6a) and 40 penalty minutes (PIM) in 36 games with the University of Michigan during the 2018-19 season and served as a black ace during the Iowa Wild's Calder Cup Playoff run. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Commerce, Mich., served as an alternate captain during his senior season, recording a career-high in goals and was one of four Big-10 defensemen to tally a shorthanded goal. He ranked second on the Wolverines in PIM and third in blocked shots (52). Boka ranked third amongst Big-10 blueliners in PIM. The right-shot defenseman collected 30 points (6g, 24a), 169 PIM and 211 blocked shots in 147 career games with the University of Michigan (2015-19).

Boka recorded 15 points (7g, 8a) and 172 PIM in 52 contests with the U.S. National Team Development Program during two seasons (2013-15) in the United States Hockey League (USHL). He helped the United States win the gold medal at the 2015 IIHF Under-18 World Championship and at the 2014 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Minnesota selected Boka in the sixth round (117th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Breton, 22 (7/5/97), made his professional debut in 2018-19, skating in 53 games with the Allen Americans of the ECHL, where he recorded 39 points (14g, 25a). The defenseman ranked first among defenseman on the Americans in goals, assists and points and was named an ECHL All-Star and to the ECHL All-Rookie Team. Breton also signed ATOs with the Belleville Senators and Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL, playing in 11 games and registering four points (1g, 3a) between the two teams.

The Ste.-Marie-de-Beauce, Quebec native spent four seasons with the Gatineau Olympics of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) ahead of his time in the ECHL and AHL. In those four seasons, the 6-foot, 192-pound defenseman logged 103 points (23g, 80a) in 232 contests and served as the team's captain during the 2017-18 season.

Sadek, 22 (4/19/97), recorded a career-best 18 points (4g, 14a) and 36 penalty minutes (PIM) in 38 games with the University of Minnesota during the 2018-19 season before becoming a black ace for the Iowa Wild during the team's postseason run. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of Lakeville, Minn., completed his senior season with a career-high in assists, tied his career-best in goals, and earned the Dr. V. George Nagobads Unsung Hero Award and the Donald M. Clark Community Service Award. He ranked first amongst team defensemen in points, second in goals, T-6th amongst Big-10 defensemen in PIM and T-9th in goals. The right-shot defenseman also ranked T-1st on the Golden Gophers in PIM and second in blocked shots (57). Sadek registered 43 points (10g, 33a), 98 PIM and 154 blocked shots in 125 career games with the University of Minnesota (2015-19). He was also named the recipient of the Donald M. Clark Community Service Award in his freshman season.

Sadek tallied 25 points (5g, 20a) in 25 games during his senior season at Lakeville North as the Panthers won the Minnesota State Boys' AA Hockey Tournament, going 31-0-0 during the 2014-15 season. He was named to the 2015 Minnesota State Boys' Hockey All-Tournament Team and a finalist for Mr. Hockey Award. Lakeville North advanced to the state hockey tournament all three seasons Sadek played for the Panthers.

Minnesota selected Sadek in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

