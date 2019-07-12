Griffins Youth Hockey Camp and Golf Outing Return this Summer

July 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins are inviting fans to take part in two long-standing West Michigan summer traditions: the Griffins Youth Hockey Camp that will be held July 22-26 at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park and the 25th annual Griffins Youth Foundation Golf Classic at Egypt Valley Country Club on Monday, Aug. 26.

The Griffins Youth Hockey Camp will be instructed by former Griffins defenseman and seven-year NHL veteran Joel Kwiatkowski along with Griffins assistant coach Matt Macdonald. Appearances will also be made during the week by Grand Rapids assistant coach and 16-year NHL veteran Mike Knuble as well as current Griffins Chris Terry and Dominik Shine.

Offered to kids ages 6-16, the camp helps players maximize their skills through 11 hours of on-ice instruction as well as 11 hours of dry-land training and video sessions. The $350 cost per child includes a camp jersey, t-shirt, hat, daily lunch provided by popular local eateries and a locker room to store equipment for the week. For more information about the camp, please call (616) 774-4585 ext. 3025.

2019 will mark the 11th consecutive year that the golf classic will be held at the renowned, 36-hole Egypt Valley Country Club in Ada, Mich. Following the 10 a.m. shotgun start, golfers will enjoy an 18-hole round - the field will be split between the Ridge and Valley courses - as well as on-course food and refreshments provided by West Side Beer, Pepsi, Leo's, Peppino's Pizza and Buffalo Wild Wings. After the round, golfers will gather in the clubhouse for dinner and a raffle and auction. High-end prizes include HDTVs, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Echo Dots, Bluetooth speakers, GPS systems, cameras, golf equipment, airline tickets, sports memorabilia and more.

A West Michigan tradition since 1995, the golf classic is the largest fundraiser for the Griffins Youth Foundation, which provides opportunities for 350 kids - many of whom are underprivileged, underserved or have other special needs - to participate in the great sport of hockey at no cost. The foundation offers co-ed hockey for first through 12th graders and a girls-only division, while also supporting the Grand Rapids Sled Wings sled hockey team for kids and teens with physical disabilities.

The Griffins Youth Foundation seeks to promote academic excellence, community involvement and healthy lifestyles among area youth, enhancing their lives through hockey and ice-related sports. One of the area's largest and most prestigious charitable events, the golf classic raises in excess of $70,000 for the Griffins Youth Foundation and its programs each year and has totaled well over one million dollars in its 24-year history. For more information about the Griffins Youth Foundation, please visit griffinskids.org.

Meijer will serve as the title sponsor for the event. Registration for the golf classic is now open for individual golfers ($225) and foursomes ($800). Sponsorships start at $1,000, including a tee sponsor and foursome for $1,500. For more information, please click here or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 3027.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.