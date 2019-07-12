Colorado Eagles Sign Goaltender Hunter Miska

The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed goaltender Hunter Miska to an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season. The 24 year-old spent the previous two seasons with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners, posting a record of 32-21-1 to go along with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .898 save-percentage over two seasons. Miska won 22 games in his rookie year with the Roadrunners in 2017-18 and earned a 2.63 GAA and a .901 save-percentage. The 2018-19 campaign saw Miska make his NHL debut for the Arizona Coyotes on November 13, 2018 against the Detroit Red Wings.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound netminder spent one season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he went 27-5-5 and notched a 2.20 GAA and a .920 save-percentage. He would go on to be named to the NCHC Second All-Star Team, while also earning a spot on the NCHC All-Tournament Team and helping the Bulldogs win a league championship in 2017.

A native of Stacy, Minnesota, Miska enjoyed a highly successful junior career in both the BCHL and the USHL. He went 32-13-1 and helped lead the Dubuque Fighting Saints to the USHL Clark Cup Finals in 2015-16. Prior to that, Miska spent two years with the Penticton Vees, going 53-20-5 over two seasons and highlighted by a 2014-15 campaign where he would lead the league in GAA and save-percentage and be named the BCHL's Top Goaltender, while also leading the Vees to a BCHL Championship.

Tickets for all regular season contests will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20th at 10am. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

