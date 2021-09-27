Iowa Wild Names Ben Gislason New Broadcast Voice

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today Ben Gislason as the new TV and radio play-by-play announcer. He will call all Iowa Wild games this season on 1460 KXNO and 106.3 FM, as well as Iowa's televised games on MC22 Powered by Mediacom. Gislason will also take on team travel and team services responsibilities.

Gislason begins his second season with the Iowa Wild organization after serving as Manager of Media Relations for the 2020-21 campaign. He filled in for former play-by-play voice, Joe O'Donnell, on select radio and TV broadcasts last season.

Before joining the Wild organization, Gislason spent three seasons as broadcaster of the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League (2017-20). In 2019, he was named play-by-play broadcaster for the USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and earned USHL Media Team of the Year honors with the Buccaneers. Gislason also served as radio voice of the Concordia College Men's Hockey Team (NCAA D-III) and Northfield Raiders Boys and Girls high school programs (2016-17).

The Burnsville, Minn. native graduated from Concordia College with a degree in multimedia journalism.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. The Iowa Wild home opener at Wells Fargo Arena is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. against the Rockford IceHogs.

