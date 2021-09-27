Belleville Senators Flex Packs Now on Sale for 2021-22 Season

BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce that Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2021-22 season, giving fans more options than ever to take in exciting American Hockey League action at CAA Arena.

Fans can purchase Flex Packs with a minimum of 12 tickets and either use them all for one game or spread them out throughout the course of the season. Flex Pack prices start at $18.50 per ticket (+ applicable taxes and fees). Flex pack buyers also get special benefits including:

10% of Belleville Sens merchandise

Priority access to Calder Cup Playoff tickets

Priority access to non-hockey events at CAA Arena

Priority access to seat upgrades/relocations upon renewal

Select ticket redemption nights for unused ticks.

Flex Packs can be purchased by visiting the Belleville Senators website, or by contacting Cody Hall at hallc@bellevillesens.com.

The Belleville Senators open their fifth season in the American Hockey League on Friday October 15, 2021, in Laval, with the home opener presented by CAA South Central Ontario on October 16, 2021 also against the Rocket.

