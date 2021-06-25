Iowa Re-Signs Defenseman Turner Ottenbreit to AHL Contract

Iowa Wild announced today the signing of defenseman Turner Ottenbreit to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Ottenbreit, 23 (7/9/97), skated in 20 games with Iowa during the 2020-21 season and recorded AHL career-highs in assists (three), points (four) and plus/minus (+5). The Yorkton, Sask. native also played 23 games with Iowa's former ECHL affiliate, Allen Americans, last season and tallied two goals, six assists for eight points.

Before reaching professional hockey, Ottenbreit played four seasons with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and won a WHL Championship in 2017. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound defenseman paced the Thunderbirds in plus/minus during 2016-17 and was sixth in the WHL with a plus-45 rating.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

