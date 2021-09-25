Iowa Native Matt Mullenbach to Cedar Rapids

September 25, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves made today, September 25th. Pitcher Sean Mooney was placed on the 7 Day IL and pitcher, Matt Mullenbach was activated from the 7-day IL. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney.

Mullenbach is from Urbandale, Iowa, and joins the Kernels from the Fort Myers Mussels where he held a 1-0 record, 1 save, and 19 strikeouts in 15 innings.

The 2021 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players along with ten individuals on the injured list and one person on the restricted list.

The Kernels hold a 2-1 lead in the High-A Central Championship Series over Quad Cities. The series continues tonight, Saturday, September 25th at 6:30 PM. Watch game three tonight for FREE on MiLB.TV.

The Kernels released their 2022 game schedule on September 13th. The Kernels will play a 66-home schedule opening with Beloit on April 8, 2022. Game times, promotions, and theme nights will be released at a later date.

