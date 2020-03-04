Iowa Cubs Host 2020 Spring Open House

DES MOINES - The Iowa Cubs celebrate the start of another baseball season with their annual Spring Open House on Saturday, April 4, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Principal Park is open to the public for the event with free parking and admission.

Fans can tour the entire ballpark, including the press box, home clubhouse, and dugouts (weather permitting). Each attendee will receive a free hot dog and a small drink at the entrance, as well as a General Admission voucher redeemable for one ticket to any April game, or admission for two on Opening Day.

Single-game tickets for 2020 are on sale and can be purchased online at www.iowacubs.com, over the phone at 515-243-6111 or in-person at the Principal Park ticket office. Promotional information for the upcoming campaign can be viewed here.

Iowa opens the season in Nashville on April 9, before debuting in Des Moines on April 14 at 6:38 p.m. vs. San Antonio.

