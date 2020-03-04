Nashville Sounds Announce Continued Tornado Recovery Efforts

March 4, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced continued recovery efforts from the tornado that devastated Germantown and the surrounding areas of First Horizon Park.

The front office staff will resume recovery and cleanup beginning Thursday, March 5 at 9:00 a.m. outside the Home Plate Entrance of First Horizon Park. Staff members will continue the efforts every day from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. through Sunday.

"On behalf of the entire Nashville Sounds organization, I would like to say thank you. The outpouring of support our front office staff has received from hundreds of individuals and businesses wanting and willing to help has been tremendous," said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. "We ask for continued support to help those in desperate need during this trying time."

Similar to today, the Sounds encourage any businesses or individuals to donate the following needed items to distribute: water, Gatorade, individually packaged snacks, toiletries, flashlights, batteries, moving boxes, trash bags, grocery bags, feminine products, baby food, diapers and baby wipes, adult diapers, work gloves, paper towels, toilet paper, blankets and towels.

The Sounds are also asking for manpower assistance from those who have pickup trucks and/or chainsaws to help in the effort to clear debris.

All items to be donated can be dropped off at the Home Plate Entrance to First Horizon Park located at 19 Junior Gilliam Way at any point from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. this Thursday through Sunday.

The Nashville Sounds continue to assess damages to First Horizon Park, including the iconic guitar-shaped scoreboard. The ballpark continues to be closed, and business operations are suspended until at least Monday morning at 9:00 a.m. due to the power outage at First Horizon Park.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.