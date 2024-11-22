Introducing the Supper Clubbers - Bringing a Wisconsin Tradition to ABC Supply Stadium

November 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT, WI - There are few things that say 'Wisconsin' more clearly than a traditional supper club.

The cozy atmosphere. The menu staples like the prime rib, relish tray and Friday fish fry. And the feeling of a sense of belonging.

Sky Carp fans get many of those same sensations while taking in a game at ABC Supply Stadium. The franchise is proud to pay homage to this heritage by bringing the Wisconsin Supper Clubbers to ABC Supply Stadium every Friday night this coming season.

The alternate identity might ring familiar to Sky Carp fans. Supper Clubbers finished a close second in the fan voting when the team changed its moniker in 2021. Now, those fans who voted for the Supper Clubbers will get their wish every Friday night.

The Supper Clubbers unique jerseys and hats represent an alternate identity that is sure to be a hit with fans across the state. The hat features the signature Old Fashioned drink, which was named as the official state cocktail of Wisconsin in 2023.

The color scheme, which features a mix of maroon and orange, is a nod to the typical palate displayed in supper clubs throughout the state.

The logo, spread across the front of the jersey, features inviting neon lights, just like those seen along the marquee at many supper clubs across the state.

Sky Carp President Zach Brockman said the team is excited for starting a new tradition at the ballpark.

"We can't wait for our fans to see everything that this identity is going to bring to Friday nights at ABC Supply Stadium," Brockman said. "The uniforms are fantastic, and we are going to have a lot of fun themes celebrating the Supper Clubbers all season long."

The first appearance of the Supper Clubbers will be Opening Night. Friday, April 5 the Supper Clubbers will host the South Bend Cubs in the first of 11 Friday night home games.

While individual seats are not yet on sale, mini-plans, group tickets and season tickets are available at Skycarp.com.

Check out the preview video here !

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

