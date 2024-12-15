Inter Miami CF to Face Club América in Preseason Match in Las Vegas on January 18

Club unveils second announced preseason match ahead of highly-anticipated 2025 campaign; Inter Miami CF to face Club América current two-time LIGA MX champion for the first time in history

Ahead of the Club's highly-anticipated 2025 season, Inter Miami CF unveiled today the team's second announced preseason match for the follow up to its 2024 Supporters' Shield-winning campaign. The Club is set to take on current two-time LIGA MX champion Club América on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be Inter Miami's first time visiting Las Vegas and facing the LIGA MX powerhouse. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. PST.

Following its record-breaking 2024 regular season in which the Club recording the most wins, goals and points in Club history, and winning its first-ever Supporters' Shield title, doing so in historic fashion by securing the MLS single-season points record (74), Inter Miami has begun confirming its preseason schedule to be fully prepared for the 2025 campaign. Notably, the team's visit to Las Vegas will be the first in Club history.

Founded in 1916 in Mexico City, Club América is one of the most emblematic teams in Mexico and in the North American futbol landscape. América, popularly known as Las Águilas, are the current two-time title holders in LIGA MX and is ready to play the final of the LIGA MX Apertura 2024. Las Águilas are the winningest side in Mexican league history with a total 15 titles, while also being the team with most titles in Concacaf's most prestigious club competition, the Champions Cup, with seven titles. A plethora of futbol legends have donned América's jersey throughout their rich history, such as Mexican icons Cuauhtémoc Blanco and Pavel Pardo who played also in MLS, as well as current English Premier League striker Raúl Jiménez and renowned goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. Their roster features players such as Mexican national team forward Henry Martín and goalkeeper Luis Malagón, also midfielders Jonathan dos Santos and Álvaro Fidalgo, and former LAFC winger Brian Rodríguez.

Santiago Baños, sport president of Club América, appointed the importance of playing big matches in the United States, a way to bring closer the large amount of fans to the institution. "We look forward to a competitive and exciting match, one that will benefit both clubs as we continue to grow and inspire our fans around the world".

This matchup is the second announced preseason 2025 match for Inter Miami FC following the Club's previous announcement of the team's preseason match against rivals Orlando City SC on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the 75,000-capacity Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Inter Miami CF and Club America 2025 Season Ticket Members will receive an exclusive presale window to purchase tickets. More information on tickets for this match to follow.

