Inter Miami CF II Prepares for First-Ever Playoff Match against Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday

October 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II (14W-8L-6D) is preparing to make its first-ever MLS NEXT Pro playoffs appearance in the Club's history. The Herons will face Columbus Crew 2 (11W-9L-8D) on Sunday, October 20 at 7 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium. This match represents an Eastern Conference quarterfinal where the team will go up against a former champion of this competition.

Tickets for this historic playoff match are now available to the public for free HERE (all tickets will be located in the West stand. Limit of six tickets per transaction).

This historic opportunity reflects an entire regular season where Inter Miami II fought, persevered, and triumphed. Under the guidance of head coach Federico Higuaín, the team recorded 14 wins, eight losses and six draws for a total 48 points to finish third in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference standings to secure its first-ever playoffs berth. Standout players such as team captain and assist leader Nykolas Sessock (seven assists) and top scorer Ryan Carmichael (nine goals) have been key to the team's success throughout the season. Notably, the Herons registered eight home wins during the regular season and will look to add one more as the team heads into its first-ever postseason match.

Inter Miami II will face a Columbus Crew side that was chosen during the Pick-Your-Opponent Selection Show last week, where the top three seeds had the opportunity to select their opponents. The Crew enters the postseason as the seventh seed and are no strangers to playoff matches, having reached the last two MLS NEXT Pro Cup finals, winning one of them. Columbus will visit South Florida having lost four of their last five regular season matches. Forward Chase Adams leads the team in goals with nine this regular season, while midfielder Owen Presthus is the top assist provider with seven for the Crew.

