FC Cincinnati 2 Host Crown Legacy FC in Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

October 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 are set to host Crown Legacy FC in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on Sunday, October 20, at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Orange and Blue prepare for postseason competition for the first time after finishing top of the east in the club's third season in MLS NEXT Pro.

Sunday's match, and all MLS NEXT Pro Playoff matches, will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 vs CROWN LEGACY FC - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2024 - 7 P.M. ET - SCUDAMORE FIELD AT NKU SOCCER STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2 NOTES

PLAYOFF SOCCER - FC Cincinnati 2 are headed to the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs for the first time following the club's most successful regular season to date. A 3-1 win against Orlando City B on October 6 at TQL Stadium helped the Orange and Blue secure the top seed in the Eastern Conference and with it hosting priority through the conference finals.

Cincinnati's opponents, Crown Legacy FC, entered last year's postseason as the top seed in the east, but were bounced by Columbus Crew 2 in their first-ever playoff match in the conference semifinals.

HOW WE GOT HERE - The Orange and Blue set a number of single-season club records en route to the postseason, winning 16 of 28 matches and earning 54 points, the third most of any MLS NEXT Pro club this season. FCC 2 scored 47 goals with a 13-goal differential, tied for the fourth highest mark in the league.

From the beginning of April, FC Cincinnati 2 won 10 of 12 matches, propelling the Orange and Blue up the Eastern Conference table. During that span, the Orange and Blue won five consecutive matches and picked up a first ever win against in-state rival Columbus Crew 2.

Second year forward Ben Stitz and first year man Kenji Mboma Dem each scored seven goals to go along with three and five assists, respectively, to pace an attack that had 11 Cincinnati players score two or more goals.

On the defensive end, Brian Schaefer led a backline that held opponents to 34 goals, the third lowest total in the league. The Orange and Blue held teams scoreless in seven matches this season and put together three consecutive clean sheet performances in the month of August.

A season series sweep of Philadelphia Union II highlighted the Orange and Blue's journey to the top of the Eastern Conference table. FCC 2 went 3-0-0 against Union II this season, allowing just one goal and producing two shutout performances against one of MLSNP's most dynamic attacking sides.

PATH TO MLS NEXT PRO CUP - The road to MLS NEXT Pro Cup runs through Cincinnati. Should the Orange and Blue advance past Crown Legacy Sunday night, FC Cincinnati 2 would host an Eastern Conference Semifinal match at NKU Soccer Stadium the weekend of October 25.

The Orange and Blue would then be in line to host the Eastern Conference Final the weekend of November 1. MLS NEXT Pro Cup will be played on the weekend of November 8 and be hosted by the club with the highest regular season point total.

Matches in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs follow a slightly different format if the game finishes tied at the end of 90 minutes. Instead of going straight to a penalty shootout, the teams will play two 15-minute periods. If the match remains tied following extra time, the match will be decided in kicks from the spot.

THE LAST MEETING - FC Cincinnati 2 and Crown Legacy FC met just once this season, back in May in a 2-1 come from behind win for the Orange and Blue. Crown Legacy jumped in front through an Aron John goal in the 62nd minute before Stefan Chirila equalized in the 77th.

Peter Mangione scored the first of his two goals this season in the second minute of second half stoppage time to win it for the Orange and Blue.

SCOUTING CROWN LEGACY FC (11-10-7, 45 PTS., 8TH IN EASTERN CONFERENCE)

Despite losing their MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day match against Toronto FC II, a 4-1 defeat at home, Crown Legacy FC held onto the final playoff spot in the East by way of a win's tiebreaker over Chattanooga FC. Three teams, including Crown Legacy, finished on 45 points and 11 wins with goal differential deciding seeds six through eight.

Youngster Aron John leads the Crown Legacy attack out of midfield and was named to MLS NEXT Pro's Best XI Wednesday afternoon. John finished the year as Crown Legacy's top goal scorer and tied a single-season MLS NEXT Pro assist record with 10 helpers. John's 18 goal contributions ranked the fifth most across MLS NEXT Pro this season.

But the Crown Legacy FC attack is more than just John pulling the strings out of midfield. Four players on the CLFC roster have scored six or more goals on the year, including forwards Dylan Sing and Nimfasha Berchimas who have scored seven and six, respectively.

Jack Neeley and Willian Sangoquiza have been consistent starters in a Crown Legacy backline that allowed 46 goals this season. Neely started in all four CLFC shutouts and trails only Sangoquiza in minutes played amongst team defenders. Charlotte FC's goalkeeper Chituru Odunze is Crown's preferred option in goal, as the United States international has made 18 appearances, 56 saves and was in goal for two shutout results.

