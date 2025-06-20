INSANE Finish in Toronto: CFL

June 20, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







The Toronto Argonauts mounted a late fourth-quarter comeback, but the Saskatchewan Roughriders had other plans with a 99-yard kick return TD by Mario Alford in the dying seconds of the game.







