Inland Empire Mounts Comeback in Modesto, But Nuts Win It in Ninth

September 7, 2021







Modesto, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino used a four-run top of the eighth inning to take a 5-3 advantage at John Thurman Field on Thursday night with a fourth-consecutive victory and a series win in sight. The Modesto Nuts (59-49) had other ideas however as they tied the game in the home half of the eighth and walked the Sixers off in the ninth on a throwing error that broke a 5-5 tie and earned the Seattle affiliate a split in the series.

Modesto starter Jimmy Kingsbury pitched five shutout frames allowing two hits, two walks and striking out six as the Nuts took a 3-0 lead into the sixth inning. Inland Empire (53-52) finally scratched a run across in that frame as Jose Guzman doubled and then scored on Alexander Ramirez's two-out single making it 3-1. The game remained 3-1, until the top of the eighth inning when Guzman socked his second double of the game to open the frame. Cade Cabbiness then dropped a perfect bunt single putting runners at the corners. With one out, Edgar Quero lifted a sac fly to center making it 3-2. With two down Jose Reyes then tapped a ball back to the mound and Modesto righty Luis Curvello threw the ball down the first base line for an error allowing the tying run to score. Edwin Yon followed by smoking a two-run shot out to right center, his 12th of the year, to give the Sixers a 5-3 lead. The Nuts bounced back to tie the game in the eighth on an RBI single by Erick Jones and sac fly by pinch hitter Colin Davis. After Leon Hunter Jr. (6-1) tossed a clean top of the ninth, Sixers' southpaw Garrett Lawson (2-4) hit the leadoff batter in the bottom of the inning. After a fielders' choice at second put speedster Corey Rosier at first base with two outs, Robert Perez Jr. topped an infield hit to third. Guzman, the Sixers' 3B, attempted an acrobatic throw to first but it was wild and Rosier came all the way around to score the winning run. Modesto took seven of 12 games vs IE on the year. The Nuts banged out 16 hits and stranded a total of 17 runners on base, at least one in every inning.

The 66ers open their final home series of 2021 on Tuesday at 7:05 versus Rancho Cucamonga. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

