Inland Empire Inches Past Fresno 5-4 in 10 Frames

July 31, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







San Bernardino, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (58-38, 22-8) suffered a tough 5-4, 10-innings loss to the Inland Empire 66ers (51-42, 18-12) Sunday evening from San Manuel Stadium. Fresno fell to a Minor League-best 22-8 in the second half, 25-9 in their last 34 games and 35-12 in their last 47 contests. The Grizzlies ended July at 17-7 and finished 8-4 overall against the 66ers in the regular season. Fresno moved to 19-13 in one-run games, 12-4 on Sundays (6-2 on the road) and 6-4 in extras (0-3 since All Star Break). The Grizzlies have now lost two straight Sundays, each 5-4 setbacks in 10 innings. Inland Empire and Fresno have now relished extra-innings, walk-off wins against each other (June 18) to wrap up the series.

In the bottom of the first, the 66ers grabbed a 2-0 lead thanks to a pair of RBI singles from Kevin Watson Jr. and Cole Fontenelle. The Grizzlies tied the game at two after a Skyler Messinger solo shot in the fourth and a Kody Huff longball in the fifth. Messinger blasted his third clout of the series, eighth wallop in July (most in the California League) and 13th homer of the year. Huff extended his hit streak to five games.

Inland Empire took a 4-2 advantage in the sixth after a fielder's choice netted Fontenelle and a Johan Macias RBI double plated Denzer Guzman. Despite the deficit, Fresno found a way to knot the contest at four in the ninth. Messinger ripped a double and raced home on an Andy Perez RBI single. Perez sauntered home on a Huff RBI triple to right-center. Huff concluded his night a double shy of the cycle.

The 66ers (bottom 9th) and Grizzlies (top 10th) had chances in their frames to take control or win, both coming up empty. In the bottom of the 10th, Inland Empire's Jadiel Sanchez swatted a one-out, sacrifice fly to right, scoring Alberto Rios with the game-winning run. Sadrac Franco (2-2) was awarded the decision despite a blown save and Zach Agnos (2-3) ached the defeat with just an unearned run to his line.

Fresno righty Gabriel Barbosa tossed a career-high six innings, fanning seven with no walks. Inland Empire spot starter Ryan Langford hurled five frames of two-run ball. Grizzlies' reliever Robinson Hernandez dazzled for two innings of work. The 66ers used three 2023 draft picks out of their bullpen, all logging clean outings. The clubs are off on Monday with Fresno returning home to battle Rancho Cucamonga.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Kody Huff (3-4, HR, 3B, 2 RBI, R)

- 1B Skyler Messinger (2-4, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- 3B Andy Perez (1-4, RBI, R, SB)

Top Performers: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels)

- LF Alberto Rios (2-5, 3B, 2 R; GW run)

- 3B Cole Fontenelle (3-4, 3B, RBI, R, SB)

- 2B Johan Macias (2-4, 2B, RBI)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Tuesday August 1 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

(Home) Rancho Cucamonga RHP Chris Campos (5-4, 5.89) vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (8-5, 3.30) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

In the top of second, it was announced the Rockies and Angels made their second trade deal this season. 66ers/Angels prospects RHP Jake Madden and LHP Mason Albright were dealt for Rockies OF Randal Grichuk and 1B/OF C.J. Cron. Madden was a late scratch to start in tonight's game and Albright earned the victory against the Grizzlies on Wednesday. Both pitchers are expected to start their Colorado careers in Fresno.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.