Infielder Kevin Higgins Returns to NoCo for 2024

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have re-signed infielder Kevin Higgins for the 2024 season.

Higgins has been with the Owlz for each of their first two seasons in NoCo. He has hit .344/.380/.431 in 115 games in his two years with the Owlz.

"The community has embraced him, and he's done his all to be part of the Owlz regardless of his role," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said.

In 2023, Higgins hit .310/.381/.414 in 30 games before his season was cut short by a broken hand that was a result of a hit by pitch against the Grand Junction Jackalopes on July 15.

"Obviously, getting hurt isn't something anyone wants in their career," Higgins said.

Higgins was a standout for the Owlz in 2022, hitting .352/.379/.436 with a then-franchise record 118 hits. He also hit three home runs and drove in 57 runs.

He will now get a chance to continue his Owlz legacy in 2024.

"I feel like there's a great opportunity in NoCo with the players returning and the new guys Frank is bringing in as well," Higgins said. "I want to come in and bring a championship to NoCo."

