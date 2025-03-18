Infielder Anthony Torreullas Signs with Owlz for 2025 Season

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed infielder Anthony Torreullas for the 2025 Pioneer League season.

Torreullas played last season with the Malone Border Hounds of the Empire League, where he hit .333/.487/.771 in 33 games with six home runs and 30 RBI. He also drew 21 walks and was hit by 12 pitches in those 33 games.

He played collegiately in his home state of Pennsylvania at East Stroudsburg, where he finished second in school history with 21 career home runs. He also helped lead the Warriors to the 2022 NCAA Super Regionals.

Torreullas' first professional stop was with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League, where he hit .242/.315/.403 with three home runs in a 20-game stint. He will now look to continue his professional journey with the Owlz.

"I'm excited to continue my professional career with a great organization that has a winning culture, and I look forward to doing whatever I can to help us win games," Torreullas said.

