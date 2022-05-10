Individual Tickets Now on Sale

May 10, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Are you ready for the Idaho Falls Chukars 2022 season? Individual tickets are now on sale available for purchase both online and through the Chukars main office at Melaleuca Field. Come on by the office, visit the link below, or call us at 208-522-8363 to reserve tickets now.

Opening Day is now just two weeks away! The first game of the season will be an exhibition game against the Missoula Paddleheads on May 21st, with another exhibition game on May 23rd against the reigning American Legion champions Idaho Falls Bandits. The official Opening Day for the Chukars will be May 25th against the Boise Hawks with Fireworks after the game. Refer to the game schedule in the "Schedule" tab for more games and times.

https://tickets.ifchukars.com/

