Individual Spring Training Game Tickets on Sale December 14

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Individual tickets for all New York Mets 2020 home spring training Grapefruit League games will go on sale Saturday, December 14 at 10 a.m. at Mets.com, in person at the Minor League Complex & Rehabilitation Center and over the phone by calling 718-507-TIXX.

Due to the renovation project at First Data Field, tickets will be sold in person at the Mets Executive Office at the Minor League Complex located off Peacock Blvd. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

December 14 will be the only day fans can purchase tickets in person until the new ticket office is completed in 2020. Fans are encouraged to buy tickets online at any time on Mets.com.

A job fair and national anthem tryouts will also take place at the Minor League Complex from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on December 14.

The Mets first home game will be February 22 vs. the Miami Marlins at 1:10 p.m. at First Data Field.

Other home spring training opponents include the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals.

The Mets host a total of 16 spring training games, including two night contests against Houston on March 16 and March 21.

Season and group tickets for Mets spring training games are already on sale. More information is available online at Mets.com, stluciemets.com or by calling 772-871-2115.

The following will take place on Saturday, December 14 for local fans:

- Merchandise tent - 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

- National Anthem tryouts on the back fields from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (contact Mary at 772-870-2100 to register).

- Spring Training and St. Lucie Mets job fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

- Sign ups for St. Lucie Mets Kids Club and Silver Sluggers memberships.

- Raffles for Mets autographed items

- Group tickets and party rental areas will be on sale.

