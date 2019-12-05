Florida State League Releases New Logo

Clearwater, Florida, - The Florida State League today released a new look for the league as it enters its 101st year.

The new Florida State League logo features a baseball sunburst over a silhouette of the Sunshine State in colors that are frequently associated with Florida and was created by Fooser Sports Design, a Florida-based graphic design company.

"The Florida State League has been considering a logo change for a few years and after using a 100th year logo last year, we thought that this year would be the perfect time for a new look," said Florida State League President Ken Carson. "I would like to thank Craig Warzecha from the Bradenton Marauders who led the Logo Committee to come up with our new logo design, as well as the FSL Directors for their input and support."

"We had several discussions about the primary imagery of the brand, but in the end, the state of Florida and its "Sunshine State" nickname seemed to be a perfect fit for everyone, whether they were a coastal or inland team," said Fooser Sports Design Owner Ryan Foose. "There were thoughts of a new color palette for the league, but the combination of green (palm trees, grass, alligators) and orange (oranges and sunsets) led us to keep the same color scheme and maintains the FSL as the only league with that color combination."

One of the unique aspects of the new look for the league will be team specific versions of a secondary logo, which was created in the colors of each of the 12 teams in the league.

"The Florida State League is the only league to now have a unique secondary logo that may be customized by each team for use at their discretion," said Foose. "We are appreciative of the opportunity to work with the Florida State League on this new design and look forward to seeing it in the ballparks around Florida starting in April."

Florida State League Stories from December 5, 2019

