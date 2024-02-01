Individual Game Tickets on Sale Right Now

The 20th Year of Springfield Cardinals Baseball at Hammons Field is right around the corner, and Individual Game Tickets for all 69 home games this season are on sale right now!

In addition to a can't-miss full Promotional Schedule that will be announced at a later date, the 20th Year of Springfield Cardinals Baseball will feature the following lineup of great Weekly Promotions and Value Nights:

-Tuesdays: Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesdays with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2

-Wednesdays: Purina Woof Wednesdays (all dogs welcome, night games only)

-Thursdays: Thirsty Thursdays with drink specials on all adult beverages all game for fans 21+

-Fridays: Friday Fireworks

-Saturdays: Promotional Giveaway Nights

-Sundays: Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sundays and MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases

And be sure to mark your calendar and order tickets right now for the following premium nights at the ballpark:

-Opening Day at Hammons Field - Tuesday, April 9

-Memorial Day Weekend Summer Kick-Off - Friday, May 24 - Sunday, May 26

-4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza and Postgame Concert presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates - Thursday, July 4

Order tickets right now by clicking the link below, calling (417) 863-2143 or visiting us at the Cardinals Front Office at Hammons Field from Monday through Friday from 9am - 5pm. The Gate 1 Ticket Office will open right before home games for convenient walk-up orders.

There's still time to become a RED Access Member for the 2024 season! Experience ultimate flexibility, savings and value with a RED Access Membership today, starting with seats to 1-2 games per month, exclusive benefits and more for as low as $95 (+ tax). See below or visit SpringfieldCardinals.com/Memberships for more info and to sign up online right now.

There's no better way to spend your summer than with the future of the St. Louis Cardinals, so join us this season for another affordable, fun-filled season of Springfield Cardinals Baseball at Hammons Field!

Click here to order Individual Game Tickets right now!

Book your Valentine's Date Night in a private Luxury Suite today!

Reserve a private luxury suite with a chef-prepared, 3-course meal for a Valentine's Day Date Night!

Roses are red, the Cardinals are, too. And we've got your Valentine's Day plans already set for you! Join us on Tuesday, February 13 or Wednesday, February 14 for our Valentine's Day Date Nights inside the Luxury Suites at Hammons Field.

These one-of-a-kind, private date nights include:

-Your very own private suite and server

-A gourmet three-course meal of your choice (menu options below)

-A complimentary bottle of wine in your suite (ages 21+)

-A special Valentine's Day Gift Package, including a rose from Lilly's Floral by Price Cutter

-Your own couples/group photo with Louie in your private suite

-An unbeatable view of award-winning Hammons Field

-And, as an extra bonus on top of your package, we'll throw in some free entertainment with Hitch on our video board - the biggest TV in southwest Missouri!

-All for just $210 per couple (+tax)

Want to celebrate with more than just you and your sweetheart? Each suite can accommodate up to six people with add-on tickets for $105 each (+tax). Reservations are first-come, first-served and may be made by e-mailing Levi Smith at lsmith@springfieldcardinals.com by Tuesday, February 6.

Here's how it will work:

Gates open at 5:30pm with entry through Gate 1. Parking will be available in the main lot on Trafficway across from the ballpark. Dinner will be served between 6-6:30pm with the movie starting at 6:30pm.

Each guest will get to choose their chef-prepared, three-course dinner from the following menu options:

Starters:

-Assorted Dinner Rolls

-Mixed green salad with kohlrabi, Asian pear, blue cheese crumbles, spiced sunflower seeds, fresh mint and lemon Dijon vinaigrette

Entrees (choose one option per person):

-Baseball cut beef filet, crushed potatoes with chive and crème fraiche, baby carrots, broccolini and a Madeira wine sauce

-Basque roasted chicken breast with truffle infused polenta, haricot verts and a piperade sauce

-Pan-seared salmon with roasted broccolini, baby carrots, dill smashed potatoes and a roasted red pepper sauce

-Vegetarian: Parisian gnocchi. cheesy fine herb gnocchi tossed in a white truffle crème

(All dishes are gluten free with the exception of the gnocchi)

Desserts:

-Heart-shaped dark chocolate and tonka bean mousse and cream puff swan, drizzled in chocolate sauce

Beverages:

-Unlimited Dasani Water and Coca-Cola products

-One complimentary bottle of wine of your choosing: Proverb Chardonnay, Proverb Cabernet, Mirassou Moscato or Non-Alcoholic Martinelli's Gold Medal Sparkling Blush (additional wine or beer may be ordered on-site)

Please call the Cardinals Front Office at (417) 863-0395 with any additional questions.

Click here to email Levi Smith and reserve your Valentine's Date Night Suite right now!

Brand-New: Online Sign-Up for Memberships now available!

Fans can now sign up for RED Access Memberships online for the first time ever! Existing RED Access Members may also renew their plans online in a few easy clicks.

The most innovative ticketing experience in Minor League Baseball, RED Access Memberships start with seats to 1-2 games per month and provide exclusive benefits like online exchanges in advance, exchanges of any missed-game tickets, a bonus General Admission Access Card with FREE GA Access to any game and much more, all starting at just $95 plus tax.

