College Baseball Tickets on Sale Now

CORPUS CHRISTI - Play Ball! The 2024 college schedule at Whataburger Field is comprised of 11 games over a 16-day stretch this spring.

Beginning February 16, Coastal Bend baseball fans can watch Kansas, Illinois-Chicago, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Washington, Abeline Christian, and the homestanding A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.

For a third consecutive year, the Big 12 Jayhawks open their season in South Texas, with the UIC Flames providing the opposition over a weekend afternoon series February 16-18. Action shifts to Tuesday, February 20 when A&M-CC plays Kansas in a 6 p.m. tilt.

This year's Kleberg Bank College Classic is February 23-25 as the Islanders welcome Washington, Maryland, and Pitt. Friday's 2 p.m. tournament opener pits the Huskies against the Panthers, with the Terps and Islanders following in a 6 o'clock nightcap. Saturday matches Pittsburgh and Maryland at 2 p.m. before A&M-Corpus Christi tangles with Washington. Sunday's contests - Maryland vs. Washington and Pitt vs. A&M-CC are at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

Both single-day and weekend passes are available for the KBCC.

The slate wraps Saturday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m. as the Islanders, celebrating homecoming, host the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

2024 Whataburger Field College Baseball Schedule

Illinois-Chicago vs. Kansas

Fri, Feb 16 at 3 p.m.

Sat, Feb 17 at 1 p.m.

Sun, Feb 18 at 1 p.m.

A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Kansas

Tue, Feb 20 at 6 p.m.

Kleberg Bank College Classic

Fri, Feb 23, Washington vs. Pitt at 2 p.m. & Maryland vs. A&M-CC at 6 p.m.

Sat, Feb 24, Pitt vs. Maryland at 2 p.m. & Washington vs. A&M-CC at 6 p.m.

Sun, Feb 25, Maryland vs. Washington at 11 a.m. & Pitt vs. A&M-CC at 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian vs. A&M-Corpus Christi

Sat, Mar 2 at 6:30 p.m.

