Individual Game Tickets on Sale May 3 at 10 am

April 29, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Individual tickets for all 60 Biloxi Shuckers home games will be available for purchase on Monday, May 3 starting at 10 am.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park Box Office, located on the northeast side of the stadium closest to the intersection of Caillavet Street and Howard Avenue. Box office hours are 10 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Tickets purchased both online and at the box office will be sent as an email or text message to fans.

After working with Major League Baseball, the state of Mississippi and the City of Biloxi, with the exception of an MLB mandated buffer zone around the dugouts and playing area, the Shuckers have been granted open seating for the 2021 season in Biloxi. There will be a limited number of socially distanced seats available for purchase prior to the day of game at the MGM Park Box Office. Masks will be required while inside MGM Park except when fans are actively eating and drinking per Major League Baseball protocols.

MGM Park will also feature a new seating area in 2021 with the introduction of the Right Field Patio. Located just beyond the right field wall, tickets are available for tables that seat four people at $28 a ticket. Tables are socially distanced, and each ticket includes the option of a burger or chicken tenders with french fries, a domestic draft beer, or soda and peanuts. Tables are limited and can be purchased online or at the MGM Park Box Office.

As in the past, fans can save when purchasing tickets prior to the day of game. Advanced Ticket Prices for Shuckers' games in 2021 are as follows:

Kloud 7 SkyBox - $50

Sparklight Club - $22

Dugout Club - $18

Home Plate Box - $13

Dugout Box - $12

Reserved Level - $10

Additionally, Shuck Nation members will have access to an exclusive presale of individual game tickets starting Friday and running through Sunday. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

The Shuckers open their 2021 season on May 4 in Birmingham against the Barons at 7:05 pm. Biloxi's home opener comes on May 11 at 6:35 pm against the Mississippi Braves at MGM Park. Promotions for the 2021 season will be released at a later date.

