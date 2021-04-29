M-Braves to Operate at 100% Capacity in 2021

PEARL - With vaccinations across Mississippi increasing and health and safety protocols still in place, the Mississippi Braves are pleased to announce that Trustmark Park will operate at 100% capacity during the 2021 season, beginning with the season opener Tuesday night against Pensacola at 6:35 pm.

"After careful consultation with the Governor's office, the Atlanta Braves, and Major League Baseball, we are pleased to announce that Trustmark Park will be open to 100% seating capacity beginning on Tuesday for our long-awaited 2021 Opening Day," said M-Braves vice president and general manager Pete Laven. "Stadium COVID-19 protocols will remain in place to ensure the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches, and employees. We encourage all fans to visit this link for more information."

Revisions to the seating capacity or other health and safety measures will be subject to continuous review throughout the season. All fans are strongly encouraged to manage their tickets through their mobile devices. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to save from the day-of-game price. The M-Braves will work closely with the Atlanta Braves and local health officials to ensure the safest fan experience possible.

Mississippi Braves single-game tickets are on sale now! Fans can purchase tickets to all 60 home games, by calling the box office at 888-BRAVES4, or via Ticketmaster.

Fans can secure their single-game tickets for each of the 60 games at Trustmark Park. Tickets may be purchased HERE, or by calling 888-BRAVES4 or stopping by the Trustmark Park box office Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm.

Opening Day for the Mississippi Braves is Tuesday, May 4 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. Fans can guarantee their seat with 2021 season tickets. Also currently available are flex plans, group tickets, suite nights, and sponsorship opportunities. View ticket options HERE. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

