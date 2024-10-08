Indians Win Best Non-Gameday/Community Event Golden Bobblehead Award for Charity Event SWING

October 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







Charlotte, N.C. - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the winners of the 2024 Golden Bobblehead Awards for top promotional activities and events in six categories. SWING, Indianapolis Indians Charities' signature event, was the winner in the Best Non-Gameday/Community Event category.

The inaugural SWING at Victory Field presented by Krieg DeVault took place shortly after the completion of the 2023 season. The 1930s-themed ballpark takeover included a red carpet entrance, cigar lounge, gaming hall, photo booths, food served from over 40 local restaurants, live entertainment on the field and conversions of the home clubhouse and batting cages to a speakeasy and jazz club. Over 2,000 attendees at Premium and VIP levels experienced the ballpark like never before.

"SWING doesn't happen without the buy-in and contributions from our staff along with support from the presenting sponsor Krieg DeVault and many corporate partners who believed in the vision of the event," said Joel Zawacki, Indianapolis Indians vice president and CCO. "We are grateful to be the 2024 recipient of the Best Non-Gameday/Community Event Golden Bobblehead Award and hope this launches SWING to new heights, enhancing the overall impact Indianapolis Indians Charities can have on those in need in central Indiana."

The 2023 event raised $400,000 for Indianapolis Indians Charities' 2024 grant recipients, and the 2024 event was on track to raise north of $500,000 before being postponed due to inclement weather. The 2025 edition of SWING is set for Friday, Sept. 26.

The Indians have been a Golden Bobblehead Award recipient in two of the last three seasons. Following the 2022 campaign, Indianapolis took home the Best Digital Campaign or Activation Golden Bobblehead for its Joey Chestnut vs. Dollar Menu promotion.

