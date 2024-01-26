Indians to Retire Razor Shines' No. 3 Jersey in September

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced that the organization will retire Razor Shines' No. 3 jersey on Saturday, Sept. 14, as part of Razor Shines Weekend at Victory Field. Shines will become the first former Indianapolis Indian to have his number retired, and his No. 3 will be recognized in the stadium alongside Jackie Robinson's No. 42, which is universally retired in professional baseball. Today only until 11:59 PM ET, fans have exclusive presale access to purchase tickets for Sept. 13, Sept. 14 or Sept. 15 before single-game tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 1.

"When you think of Indianapolis Indians baseball, the first player that comes to mind is Razor Shines," said Max Schumacher, former Indianapolis Indians president and chairman of the board and current chairman emeritus. "Razor wore his Indians uniform with pride, embraced the fans and city of Indianapolis, and brought a winning mindset to the home clubhouse at Bush Stadium. We celebrated many division and league championships together, and at the end of the 2024 season we will celebrate Razor Shines, who brought joy to so many in the Circle City."

A name synonymous with Indians baseball, Shines played in 793 games for Indianapolis across nine regular seasons (1984-89, '91-93) and hit .274 (696-for-2,539) while etching his name on the Indians' all- time leaderboards in home runs (T-3rd, 68), RBI (4th, 404) and doubles (5th, 138). His best single season with Indy came in 1984, when he had 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 80 RBI to earn Team MVP.

"All my life I wanted to play professional baseball, and to find out that the city I call home and played in for so many years is preparing to retire my uniform number 3... it brings tears to my eyes," said Shines. "To the Indians, the Schumacher family and the many fans with whom I had the privilege of meeting during my stay in Indianapolis, thank you."

Shines appeared in 68 career games in the major leagues spanning parts of four seasons with the Montreal Expos (1983-85, '87), but his connection to the Indians' era of dominance in the 1980s is unmatched.

Indianapolis reached the postseason in five of his first six seasons (1984, '86-89), winning the American Association pennant in 1984 before adding American Association East Division titles in 1986, '88 and '89.

Shines started in all 42 postseason games over those five years, and Indianapolis went 27-15 overall, including an astounding 16-5 at Bush Stadium. After falling to Louisville in the best-of-seven 1984 American Association semifinals 4 games to 2, the Indians won their next seven playoff series - an American Association semifinal set in 1987 that was sandwiched among four American Association Championship Series from 1986-89, and two Triple-A Classic crowns in 1988-89 that pitted the American Association champion against the International League champion in a best-of-seven series. Of the seven straight playoff series victories, the 1986 American Association Championship Series against Denver was the first and most magical of them all, with Billy Moore walking off the visitors in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 on a two- out, two-run single after Shines was intentionally walked to load the bases. When the bat wasn't taken out of his hands he shined, batting a combined .329 (26-for-79) with 16 RBI in the four American Association Championship Series.

"When it comes to the individual accolades and team accomplishments during Razor Shines' time in Indianapolis, the record speaks for itself," said Bruce Schumacher, Indianapolis Indians CEO and chairman of the board. "Razor's popularity among Indians fans took off when public address announcer Kurt Hunt began what became the famous introduction every time Shines walked to the plate at Bush Stadium - 'Now

batting for your Indians, the first baseman, number 3, RRRRRazor Shines!' Forty years after his debut season with our club, the time is right to honor and retire 3."

Razor Shines Weekend begins Friday, Sept. 13 and continues through the home finale on Sunday, Sept. 15. Details for each date are outlined below and subject to change:

Friday, Sept. 13 | Gates: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

- Shines will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and sign autographs before the game in the Center Field Plaza

- The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Legends Baseball Card Set giveaway which includes Shines and 18 other Indians legends

- Friday Fireworks

- All fans in attendance with a scanned ticket will be eligible to win grand prize giveaways during the Indians' "Nine Innings of Winning" promotion

Saturday, Sept. 14 | Gates: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

- Shines' pregame jersey number retirement ceremony

- The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Razor Shines Bobblehead giveaway that includes a sound chip that plays Hunt's introduction of Shines before his at-bats

- Postgame fireworks

- All fans in attendance with a scanned ticket will be eligible to win grand prize giveaways during the Indians' "Nine Innings of Winning" promotion

Sunday, Sept. 15 | Gates: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

- Shines will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and sign autographs before and during the game in the Center Field Plaza

- The first 1,000 fans ages 14 and under through the gates will receive a Razor Shines T-shirt giveaway

- All fans in attendance with a scanned ticket will be eligible to win grand prize giveaways during the Indians' "Nine Innings of Winning" promotion

- Kids Eat Free Sunday: all children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission Kids Eat Free Sunday

- Bark in the Park: bring your four-legged fan and enjoy the game from the lawn

"Nobody wanted to win more than Razor, but he also took the time to sign autographs for fans and volunteered for youth clinics and community appearances to become the face of the Indians during his time in Indy," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager. "Razor Shines Weekend will be a memorable three days for Razor, his family, our organization and the thousands of fans who supported the Indians during Razor's run in the '80s and early '90s."

Shines served as a player-coach for Indy in 1993 - the final year of his playing career - and the organization held Razor Shines Day during that season's final homestand, making him just the second player in franchise history to have a day in his honor as an active player, joining Frank Sigafoos in 1933.

Shines made Indianapolis his home into the late '90s, coached baseball at Bishop Chatard High School and attended the final game played at Bush Stadium on July 3, 1996. He managed and coached for various minor and major league teams through 2015.

The Indians open the 2024 season on Friday, March 29, at Louisville. The home opener at Victory Field is slated for Tuesday, April 2, vs. Memphis, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Full season, half season and Mini Plans are on sale, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

