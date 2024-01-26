Sounds Fan Clubs Return for 2024 Season

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced all three fan clubs are back for the 2024 season. Dog owners can join Cheerio's Club, children (ages 12 and under) can join Booster's Buddies presented by First Horizon and seniors (ages 55 and over) can join the Silver Sounds.

All fan clubs include ticket vouchers and several Sounds-themed collector items. They can be purchased online here.

Cheerio's Club - $40

Two (2) ticket vouchers for human and dog for any Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday game during the season ($5 from each redeemed voucher will be donated to the nonprofit partner for game attended).

One (1) Nashville Sounds portable pet water bottle.

One (1) Nashville Sounds lick pad.

One (1) Nashville Sounds rope toy.

One (1) Nashville Sound collapsible water bowl.

One (1) Nashville Sounds clear bag.

Membership Card (allows a 10% discount at the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop and fast entry into any Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday).

Booster's Buddies presented by First Horizon - $40

Six (6) General Admission ticket vouchers for any Sunday-Wednesday game.

Invitation to Booster's birthday party on May 5 (redeemable at the Sounds Ticket Office or online).

One (1) Kids Color Your Own Cap (markers included).

One (1) Nashville Sounds clear bag.

One (1) Nashville Zoo ticket voucher.

One (1) Nashville Shores ticket voucher.

One (1) pair of First Horizon sunglasses.

Membership Card (allows front-of-the-line access for postgame Kids Run the Bases every Sunday and a 10% discount at the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop).

Silver Sounds - $40

Six (6) Select Section ticket vouchers for any Sunday-Wednesday game.

Invitation to Silver Sounds Night on April 16 (redeemable at the Sounds Ticket Office or online).

One (1) Hit City apron.

One (1) Music City mojito candle.

One (1) Nashville Sounds clear bag.

Membership Card (allows a 10% discount at the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop).

Communications will be sent out to club members when items are ready for pick up at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2024 home opener against the St. Paul Saints is Tuesday, April 2. Season ticket memberships are available now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

