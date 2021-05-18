Indians Return Home, Updated Mask and Bag Policies

SPOKANE, Wash. - After a week away from Avista Stadium, the Spokane Indians return home to host a six-game series with the Everett AquaSox starting today! The series runs from Tuesday to Sunday with tickets for each home game still available.

Tickets are also available for Spokane's first two series in June. The Indians host the Tri-City Dust Devils from Tuesday, June 1st to Sunday, June 6th. Then Spokane welcomes the Vancouver Canadians to town from Tuesday, June 8th to Sunday, June 13th.

Mask Policy at Avista Stadium

The Spokane Indians will follow CDC and Washington State Department of Health Guidelines by requiring all fans ages 4 and up to wear a mask to attend games at Avista Stadium unless fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Avista Stadium

The Washington State Department of Health is offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Avista Stadium on Tuesday, May 18th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered to those 18 and older.

Bag Policy Update

The Spokane Indians bag policy has recently been updated. Beginning immediately, fans will be able to carry the following style and size of bag into Avista Stadium:

Bags that are clear and do not exceed 12" long x 12" high by 6" wide

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

Small clutch wallets with or without a handle or strap, not exceeding 4.5" x 6.5"

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary bags after inspection at entrance

Exceptions will be made for manufactured diaper bags accompanied by children

Bags that do not meet the above requirements shall be returned to vehicles. Bags that are not allowed include backpacks, camera cases, drawstring bags, fanny packs, grocery store bags, purses, and tote bags.

All approved bags, no matter what variety must be checked by Spokane Indians security at the Family Gate (far left gate at the main entrance of Avista Stadium). Depending on the contents, clear bags may be a visual check, while all other bags will be searched using a probing tool.

