Indians Fans Encouraged to Sponsor An Indy RBI Youth Ballplayer Today

March 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Beginning today and continuing through Monday, April 5, Indianapolis Indians Charities will match every donation made to Indy RBI. Currently, over 35% of youth baseball and softball players in the Indy RBI program cannot afford the $25 registration fee, meaning a single donation of $25 would result in two ballplayers being given the chance to play ball for the 2021 season thanks to IIC doubling the donation amount. Donations can be made here.

"The Indians and Indianapolis Indians Charities continue to seek opportunities to impact young lives. And whether they turn into professional ballplayers or our next generation of community leaders, the game of baseball provides so many life lessons along the way," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. "With the 2021 season on the horizon at every level for baseball and softball, now is the perfect time for our organization, our fans and our community to rally together to help fund registration fees for inner-city youth that wish play ball within the Indy RBI program."

Indy RBI has been the Indianapolis affiliate of Major League Baseball's Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) initiative since 1996. Indy RBI has served over 25,000 boys and girls ages 3-18 and in recent years, has approximately 2,000 youth baseball and softball players in its program on an annual basis. Its mission is to create major league citizens by building good character and fostering responsible behavior while developing positive habits like healthy competition, teamwork, honesty, fairness, integrity and inclusion among its participants.

"We are so grateful for the Indians and Indianapolis Indians Charities' involvement in doubling every donation made to Indy RBI through April 5," said Mike Lennox, Indy RBI Executive Director. "This amazing gesture will help many inner-city kids play baseball and softball this summer."

IIC recently made a three-year commitment of $300,000 to cover Indy RBI team sponsorships, events and league programming. Also, in partnership with the Indianapolis Parks Department, Indians staff has committed itself to spending Indy Do Day renovating a city park diamond that will be used by Indy RBI and other inner-city schools. In years' past, staff has volunteered to renovate fields at Forest Manor Park, Rhodius Park and Manual High School.

The Indy RBI season begins in early May and continues into mid-July when Indianapolis is set to host regionals. Indy RBI teams play mostly on fields at Forest Manor Park, Rhodius Park, Christian Park, Garfield Park and Riverside Park, with many Indianapolis Public School (IPS) and charter school fields used for the older age divisions.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from March 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.