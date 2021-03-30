Batting Practice, Beer, Brats, and Baseball: Saints to Hold Twins Watch Party on April 8

ST. PAUL, MN - If you weren't one of the lucky 10,000 fans to snag a ticket to the Minnesota Twins home opener on April 8, fear not as the St. Paul Saints are coming to your rescue. No, we can't get you into Target Field, but we're offering the next best thing. The Saints will open the gates to CHS Field for two watch parties rolled into one: checking out the Twins of tomorrow as they take batting practice followed by the videoboard tuning into the Twins taking on the Seattle Mariners just 10.5 miles down the road.

Fans can purchase tickets here: https://www.saintsbaseball.com/tickets/twinswatchparty and there are three separate areas of the ballpark you can enjoy batting practice and the watch party. Socially distanced seating areas in the main seating bowl of the ballpark are $10 and can be purchased in groups of two to four. Those interested in sitting on the field for the watch party can buy a 10' x 10' space for $10 per person and each space must be purchased in blocks of four. During batting practice those who bought tickets on the field can watch from the SPIRE Home Run Porch or anywhere along the concourse. Finally, tickets are available for $50 in the Securian Financial Club and comes complete with a pre-packaged meal and all you can drink soda, water, and select beer and wine.

Gates will open at 2:00 p.m. with batting practice taking place from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by the Saints video board tuning into Bally's Sports North for all the pre-game pomp and circumstance of Opening Day live from Target Field. First pitch of the Mariners-Twins game is at 3:10 p.m.

Concessions stands at CHS Field will be open and will serve up all your favorite ballpark fare along with soda, water, and beer.

For more information contact the Saints office at 651-644-6659.

