Indians Announce 2021 High-A Schedule

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians are proud to announce their schedule for the 2021 High-A West regular season. The Indians are scheduled to open the season at home on Tuesday, May 4th against the Eugene Emeralds for the start of a 120-game season, with 60 games at Avista Stadium.

Under Major League Baseball's new player development system, an emphasis has been put on reducing travel for teams and increasing off days. The Indians will face one team each week in a six-game series starting on Tuesday and ending on Sunday. Monday has been designated a travel day across the league.

There are no playoffs for the 2021 season across all of Minor League Baseball. The Indians' regular season home schedule concludes on Sunday, September 5th against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Spokane will finish the year on the road against the Everett AquaSox on Sunday, September 19th.

A promotional schedule and game times will be announced at a later date.

Ticket options for the 2021 season to see the next chapter of Indians baseball will be available soon. While seating availability is still to be determined, Spokane Indians ticket representatives will be reaching out to STCU Gold Glove Members beginning next week. For more information on STCU Gold Glove ticket options click below.

Avista Stadium has consistently been one of the top attended venues in all of the Northwest. The Spokane Indians set franchise attendance records for three-straight seasons prior to the cancelation of the 2020 season. 200,273 fans were welcomed to Avista Stadium throughout 38 home games in 2019.

