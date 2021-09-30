Indians Announce 132-Game Schedule for 2022 Season

September 30, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release









Spokane Indians right fielder Niko Decolati

(Spokane Indians) Spokane Indians right fielder Niko Decolati(Spokane Indians)

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians are excited to announce their schedule for the 2022 High-A West regular season. The 132-game season features 66 games played at Avista Stadium, with Opening Day on Friday, April 8th against Vancouver and the regular season concluding in Tri-City on Sunday, September 11th.

Some of the notable home games for the 2022 season include:

Friday, April 8th (Opening Day)

Sunday, May 8th (Mothers' Day)

Sunday, June 19th (Father's Day)

Monday, July 4th (4th of July)

Sunday, September 4th (Regular Season Home Finale)

A promotional schedule and game times will be announced at a later date.

The regular season schedule will follow a similar format to the 2021 season with six-game series along with Monday being a consistent day off. The only exception to that is the game scheduled for Monday, July 4th, with Tuesday, July 5th, becoming the day off.

Additionally, there will be two three-game series throughout the season, with one occurring on Friday, April 8th for the season opening series and the other scheduled for Friday, July 22nd. The 2022 season has a four-day break scheduled from Monday, July 18th to Thursday, July 21st, that coincides with Major League Baseball's All-Star Break.

The 132 games scheduled to be played in 2022 will be the most for the Spokane Indians since playing 140 regular season games as part of the Pacific Coast League in 1982.

Ticket package options for 2022 will include mini season ticket plans for 11 or 22 games, 33-game half season ticket plans, and full season tickets for all 66 Spokane Indians home games. More information on ticket package pricing, contact the Spokane Indians Ticket Office at (509) 343-6886.

All STCU Gold Glove Members will have the chance to renew their seats for the 2022 season. Contact the Spokane Indians Ticket Office for more information on how to become an STCU Gold Glove Member.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from September 30, 2021

Indians Announce 132-Game Schedule for 2022 Season - Spokane Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.