Indians 2024 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Today

INDIANAPOLIS - Beginning today at 10 AM, Indianapolis Indians single-game tickets for all 2024 regular season home games are on sale. Fans may visit IndyIndians.com/Tickets, call (317) 269-3545 or visit the Victory Field Box Office to purchase tickets. Following a three-game road series at Louisville to start the 2024 season, the Indians are set to play their home opener on Tuesday, April 2, against the Memphis Redbirds.

Fans may visit IndyIndians.com/SingleGameTickets or IndyIndians.com/Promotions for a full list of promotional dates and to purchase tickets. All games, times and promotions are subject to change.

"With Opening Night on the horizon, we are ready to welcome fans back to Victory Field for the 28th season of Indianapolis Indians baseball at the Vic and the 122nd season overall in our organization's rich history," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager. "Our exceptional customer service, affordable ticket prices and robust promotional calendar paired with a promising Pittsburgh Pirates farm system bode well for another memorable summer at Victory Field."

Single-game ticket prices are $13 for Lawn, $16 for Reserved and $19 for Box seats. Five Half-Off Wednesday Nights presented by AAA Insurance offer half-price Lawn, Reserved and Box seats; fans must enter the code HALF in the coupon code field before selecting their seats.

For families with children 14 and under, Knot Hole Kids Club memberships are only $22 and include a ticket to every Indians home game, membership t-shirt, access to exclusive monthly giveaways, the chance to be part of the game saying "Play ball!" or introducing the Indians' leadoff batter, and the opportunity to run the bases after every Sunday home game (weather permitting). Individual tickets purchased for children 14 and under are $1 off.

Premium ticketing options are available for $32 per person in the Yuengling Landing and $90 in the Elements Financial Club. Landing tickets include reserved seating, wait service and a specialty menu while Club tickets include an all-you-can-eat food station, draft beer and house wine from Daniel's Vineyard.

All persons with a current military ID are eligible to receive $3 off gate price. Recipients of the military discount include active-duty members, active-duty family members, military retirees/veterans and their dependents. To receive the discount, fans must present a current military ID at the Victory Field Box Office at the time of purchase. The discount will become available online soon.

Full season, half season and mini plans are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

