Indiana Fever Adds Austin Kelly to Coaching Staff, Karima Christmas-Kelly Returns as Assistant Coach

November 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever announced today that the team has hired Austin Kelly as an Assistant Coach. In addition, Karima Christmas-Kelly returns to the bench under Head Coach Stephanie White after serving as an Assistant Coach in Indiana for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Austin Kelly most recently served as an Assistant Coach with the Connecticut Sun in 2023 and 2024 under White's leadership, helping guide the team to the WNBA Semifinals both seasons. Previously, Kelly was the Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for the University of Texas Arlington women's basketball team from 2021 to 2023. During the 2021-22 season, the Lady Mavericks won the Sun Belt Tournament Championship and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Prior to his time at UTA, Kelly spent two seasons at Vanderbilt University working for White as the Director of Recruiting with the women's basketball team from 2019 to 2021. Kelly also worked at Georgia Tech as a Graduate Assistant and Assistant Scouting Coordinator with the women's basketball team from 2018 to 2019.

Kelly graduated from Duke University in 2011 and was a three-year starter at wide receiver for the Blue Devils football program before playing one season of college basketball at Georgia Southwestern.

Karima Christmas-Kelly, an integral member of the 2012 WNBA Championship team for the Fever, returns to the bench as an Assistant Coach under White. Her tenure in Indiana is highlighted by a 2024 postseason appearance and producing back-to-back WNBA Rookie of the Year winners in Aliyah Boston (2023) and Caitlin Clark (2024). Christmas-Kelly's extensive playing history in the WNBA spanned from 2011 to 2020, including 2012 to 2014 with Indiana.

