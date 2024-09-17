Important Fan Transportation Information for Friday's Match at CPKC Stadium

September 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







The Kansas City Current will host the Washington Spirit at CPKC Stadium for Female Athlete Night, presented by The University of Kansas Health System Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. CT.

Matchday shuttle operations will be impacted due to the closing of the Grand Boulevard Bridge starting on Friday. The shuttles will follow a new route between drop-off and pick-up. For more information on KC Streetcar's Riverfront Extension project - which will bring KC Current fans to CPKC Stadium starting in 2026 - click here.

KC Current continues to offer a free matchday shuttle service to any fan arriving at either of the two shuttle locations in River Market and Downtown KC. Shuttle buses will pick-up and drop-off fans at both locations on matchdays. At the stadium, shuttles will drop-off and pick-up fans at Berkley Riverfront Park, adjacent to the Helzberg Diamonds Gate.

7th & Main (Recommended)

Shuttles will pick-up and drop-off on the north side of 7th St. between Main and Baltimore.

KC Current encourages fans to use 7th & Main location for the fastest speed of service. For Shuttle pick-up pre-match, 7th & Main will be the last pickup location before heading to CPKC Stadium. For Shuttle drop-off post-match, 7th & Main will be the first drop-off location, before heading to 2nd & Grand.

2nd & Grand

Shuttles will pick-up and drop-off on the southwest side of the intersection at 2nd & Grand.

The matchday shuttle service will start two hours prior to kickoff and end two hours after the end of the match. Shuttle service will run continually between all three shuttle locations during service hours on matchday.

For fans looking to park near a shuttle location, please visit our Off-Site Parking page. The 2nd & Grand and 7th & Main shuttle locations are near Public Transportation routes.

To view the updated shuttle map visit KansasCityCurrent.com/Shuttle.

