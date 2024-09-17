Gotham FC Defeats Seattle Reign 2-0 on Monday

September 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA - NJ/NY Gotham FC earned its 7th shutout of the season Monday, defeating the Reign 2-0. Midfielder Delanie Sheehan and forward Esther were the goalscorers for Gotham FC en route to the club's victory.

The first half featured a defensive-minded attack from both sides. Gotham FC fired off seven shots, with four on frame, while holding Seattle to just 4 total shots with one on target.

In the 41st minute, Gotham FC capitalized on its offensive momentum. Delanie Sheehan settled a rebound in the box, took control, and fired a precise shot into the near side of the net. The ball found the back of the goal, putting Gotham FC ahead 1-0.

The second half was much like the first, with Gotham FC asserting dominance on the defensive end by holding Seattle to just three total shots in the last 45 minutes.

Gotham FC added to its lead in the 85th minute. Midfielder Yazmeen Ryan played a pinpoint pass towards the center of the box to Esther, who struck it on her first touch. The ball slipped through Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey's grasp and crossed the goal line, giving Gotham FC a 2-0 advantage. With the goal, Ryan tallied her team-leading fourth assist this season.

In the match Gotham FC paced Seattle in possession (57%-43%), total shots (12-7), and completed passes (576-433).

With the win, Gotham FC moves up to the third spot in the NWSL standings, moving a point above the Kansas City Current. The team also secured its 7th shutout of the season, ranking second in the NWSL behind only the Orlando Pride with 11.

Gotham FC will return home Sept. 19 to face C.F. Monterrey Women in the CONCACAF W Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena. Fans can tune in at 7:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

KEY NOTES

Gotham FC moved into third place, the highest the club has been this season in the standings, with the win.

Gotham FC improved to 12-0-2 in the regular season this year when scoring first (6-0-1 away from home) and 9-0-1 when leading at the half.

Ann-Katrin Berger recorded her sixth shutout of the year, tying Kailen Sheridan in 2021 for second-most for GFC in one campaign.

Cece Kizer made her Gotham FC debut as a substitute.

Tierna Davidson's 91 pass attempts are the most by a Gotham FC player this year. The 576 passes distributed by the team are also a season best.

MATCH SUMMARY

Gotham FC vs. Seattle Reign

September 16, 2024 - Lumen Field

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Seattle Reign 0 0 0

Gotham FC 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

GFC: Delanie Sheehan (41'), Esther (85')

Misconduct Summary:

SEA: YC: Tziarra King (59')

GFC: YC: Nealy Martin (73')

Lineups:

SEA: Claudia Dickey, Shae Holmes, Lauren Barnes (Julia Lester 73'), Phoebe McClernon, Hanna Glas (Olivia Athens 86'), Angharad James-Turner (Nérilia Mondésir 62'), Quinn, Jaelin Howell (Maddie Mercado 86'), Tziarra King (Veronica Latski 73'), Ji So-Yun, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

GFC: Ann-Katrin Berger, Jenna Nighswonger (Crystal Dunn 77'), Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Jess Carter (Mandy Freeman 88'), Delanie Sheehan, Nealy Martin, Ella Stevens (Lynn Williams 45'), Rose Lavelle (McCall Zerboni 88'), Yazmeen Ryan, Esther González (Cece Kizer 88')

