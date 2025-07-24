IFL Playoff Package 2025 Promo 30 1

July 24, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) YouTube Video







Every hit is harder. Every play is bigger. Every game is do or die. This is playoff football.

Stream all six playoff games - including both Conference Championships - with the IFL Playoff Pack. One package. Every moment. No excuses.

Get yours now at www.iflnetwork.com







Indoor Football League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.