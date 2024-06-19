IFL National Championship Tickets on Sale & Weekend Details Released

June 19, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Indoor Football League is proud to announce that tickets for the 2024 IFL National Championship are now on sale. The 2024 IFL National Championship will be held at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, NV on August 17th, with kickoff scheduled for 1:05 pm PT. Tickets are now available online here. Use the team code KNIGHTHAWKS.

The IFL has, once again, partnered with M Resort to give IFL fans an opportunity to be close to all of the action of IFL Championship Weekend at a discounted rate. The M Resort is the official host of the 2024 IFL Championship Weekend. Teams, Coaches, league staff as well as multiple events will be hosted at the M Resort throughout the weekend. Make your reservations here. Use the promo code LIFL24 to receive a 10% discount off the prevailing rate at the time of reservation.

The IFL has also announced the full schedule for the 2024 IFL National Championship Weekend. The weekend features multiple events for players, ownership, and fans.

Friday, August 16th :

Championship Owners Meetings - 8:30 am - 1:00 pm PT

League meetings with team owners, representatives, and league officials.

2024 National Championship Media Event - 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm PT

This media event will feature players, coaches, and ownership from both conference champion teams. The press conference will feature Todd Tryon, the commissioner of the IFL and is open to the public and all media. It will be held in the AMP'd venue at the M Resort and will stream live via the IFL YouTube channel.

IFL Night of Champions - 6:30 pm PT

This event is the evening at which league awards are presented to individuals and franchises. This is also the night on which the 2024 IFL Hall of Fame class is inducted.

Saturday, August 17th :

The 2024 IFL National Championship Game - 1:05 pm PT

IFL Eastern and Western Conference Champions collide to decide the 2024 IFL National Champion. Doors open at 11:30am PT and kickoff is set for 1:05 pm PT. The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports.

"Our championship weekend is the culmination of an entire season of hard work on both teams and league level," said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. "It's an opportunity to display the talent and strength of the players, franchises and partners of our great league. It's the pinnacle of our year. A true IFL celebration and we would love to have all our fans experience it."

