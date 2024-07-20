Icemen Head Coach Nick Luukko Accepts AHL Position with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

July 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Jacksonville Icemen Head Coach Nick Luukko

(Jacksonville Icemen) Jacksonville Icemen Head Coach Nick Luukko(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced today that Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Nick Luukko has accepted an assistant coach position with the American Hockey League's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

"We are so proud and extremely happy for Nick's new opportunity in the AHL, and we want to thank him for his commitment, effort and service to the team," said Icemen & Zawyer Sports CEO Andy Kaufmann. "Nick elevated Icemen Hockey to new heights, bringing a culture to the team that resulted in three consecutive seasons of at least 40 wins, while propelling Jacksonville as a destination place for players in the ECHL. We look forward to seeing Nick find success at the next level and beyond."

During his time with the Icemen, Luukko led the team to three consecutive 40+ win seasons, while compiling a 126-73-17 record, including a club record 44-win season in 2022-23. Under Luukko's leadership, the Icemen received the ECHL's Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award, an honor voted on by league coaches. Luukko also guided the team to its first playoff series victory in 2022 and a second playoff series win in 2023.

"Starting my head coaching career in Jacksonville has been nothing short of amazing," said Luukko. "I want to thank Andy Kaufmann and the entire organization for an unbelievable three years. It's been an absolute privilege working for the Jacksonville Icemen. Thank you to all the players for their hard work and dedication over the past three seasons. Your energy and commitment to getting better every day helped set the standard and culture of our wonderful organization. To the staff, your commitment and consistent pursuit of excellence has played a large part in the organization's success. Through the laughs and the grind, we've created memorable moments that we'll never forget. Lastly to the fans, I thank you for all the support through the years. Your passion and energy drove our success. It is quite evident why Jacksonville is quickly growing into one of the best hockey markets in North America. Jacksonville will always hold a special place in my family's hearts."

Luukko, 32, officially became the second head coach in Jacksonville Icemen history in the summer of 2021, after serving the previous two years as an assistant coach with the Reading Royals (ECHL) working under Head Coach Kirk MacDonald. Luukko will reunite with MacDonald in his new role, as MacDonald was recently named Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's new head coach this past June.

As a player, Luukko played four seasons as a defenseman with Reading totaling 87 points, the most all-time by a Royals defenseman. in 274 games. Luukko showed his leadership capabilities as he served as an alternate captain for the Royals for two seasons before being named the team's captain during the 2018-2019 season. This past March, Luukko was inducted into the Reading Royals Wall of Honor. He also made seven American Hockey League (AHL) appearances with the Leigh Valley Phantoms. during his career. Luukko won Clark Cup Championship with the Dubuque Fighting Saints during the 2010-2011 season. The West Chester, PA resident, Luukko, was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. In addition, he played four seasons at the University of Vermont from 2011-2015.

An announcement regarding the next head coach of the Icemen is expected to be made soon.

--

Icemen ticket packages for the 2024-25 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 20, 2024

Icemen Head Coach Nick Luukko Accepts AHL Position with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Jacksonville Icemen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.