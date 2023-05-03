Icemen Advance to Second Round of Kelly Cup Playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Ara Nazarian finished with four points (2g, 2a) to help guide the Icemen to a 4-2 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in Game 6 of the South Division Semifinals at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Tuesday evening. With the win, the Icemen win the best-of-seven series 4-2 and will advance to the South Division Finals against the Florida Everblades that will begin this Saturday and Sunday at Vystar Arena.

The Icemen struck first in the game on the power play as Ara Nazarian steered a shot toward the Greenville net that hit off of goaltender Ryan Bednard and in for the goal.

In the second period, Nazarian netted his second period play goal of the game to give the Icemen a 2-0 lead heading into the third period.

However, the Swamp Rabbits refused to go away quietly, and seized on an opportuntiyt following an Icemen turnover in the their own end. Carter Souch stole a pass in the high slot and snapped a shot over the shoulder of Icemen netminder Olof Lindbom to cut the Icemen lead to one.

Halfway through the final period, Greenville connected on their own power play chance to tie the game at two following a Brett Kemp shot from the left hash marsh to put the game at 2-2.

Nearly five minutes later the Icemen received a power play following a double-minor penalty to Greenville for high-sticking. Jacksonville moved the puck around and it off to Craig Martin rushing down the slot. Martin snapped a shot that beat Bednard to give the Icemen a 3-2 lead with exactly five minutes remaining.

The Icemen later added an empty-net tally in the final minute to seal the game and the series 4-2. The Icemen now battle the Florida Everblades in the South Division Finals set to start this Saturday, May 6 and continue on Sunday, May 7. Both games are slated to be played at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. The following is a complete listing tie best-of-seven series:

GAME 1: Saturday, May 6, 7:00 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

GAME 2: Sunday, May 7, 5:00 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

GAME 3: Wednesday, May 10, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida (Hertz Arena)

GAME 4: Friday, May 12, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida (Hertz Arena)

GAME 5: Saturday, May 13, 7:00 p.m. ***

Jacksonville at Florida (Hertz Arena)

GAME 6: Monday, May 15, 7:00 p.m. ***

Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

GAME 7: Wednesday, May 16, 7:00 p.m. ***

Florida at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

