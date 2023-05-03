End of Season Event this Friday
May 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
Thank you, to the best fans in the ECHL, for bringing the noise, the passion, and the pride to every game of the 2022-23 Swamp Rabbits Season.
A 40-win regular season, a third-straight Kelly Cup Playoff appearance, and a whole lot of fun, is all thanks to all of you!
Together, we made Greenville, the Upstate, and South Carolina #OurStompingGround!
CELEBRATE THE RABBITS THIS FRIDAY!
Come celebrate a great 2022-23 season of Swamp Rabbits hockey this Friday, May 5, from 5:30pm-730pm as we hold our End of Season Event!
Meet your Swamp Rabbits players and coaches, grab a picture and an autograph with your favorite players, join in on one of the many ways to take home a part of the 2022-23 season.
Join in our our silent auction for game-worn jerseys and equipment, drop a ticket for our raffle items, snag a quip item to be autographed at our buy-it-now table, or head over to the Hop Shop to gear up for next season!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 3, 2023
- End of Season Event this Friday - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Idaho Steelheads Round Two Games Three and Four Playoff Tickets on Sale - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- End of Season Event this Friday
- Kelly Cup Playoffs Game 6 Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Jacksonville (7:00pm)
- Rabbits Fall Short in Game 5 Comeback, Drop 5-4 to Icemen
- Kelly Cup Playoffs Game 5 Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Jacksonville (7:00pm)
- Rabbits Score Three Unanswered, Top Icemen 3-1 to Tie Series at 2-2