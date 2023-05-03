End of Season Event this Friday

Thank you, to the best fans in the ECHL, for bringing the noise, the passion, and the pride to every game of the 2022-23 Swamp Rabbits Season.

A 40-win regular season, a third-straight Kelly Cup Playoff appearance, and a whole lot of fun, is all thanks to all of you!

Together, we made Greenville, the Upstate, and South Carolina #OurStompingGround!

CELEBRATE THE RABBITS THIS FRIDAY!

Come celebrate a great 2022-23 season of Swamp Rabbits hockey this Friday, May 5, from 5:30pm-730pm as we hold our End of Season Event!

Meet your Swamp Rabbits players and coaches, grab a picture and an autograph with your favorite players, join in on one of the many ways to take home a part of the 2022-23 season.

Join in our our silent auction for game-worn jerseys and equipment, drop a ticket for our raffle items, snag a quip item to be autographed at our buy-it-now table, or head over to the Hop Shop to gear up for next season!

